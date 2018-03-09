[EXCLUSIVE] DA to introduce clause that could get rid of De Lille

If agreed to at its Federal Congress next month, the DA will be allowed the party to force any member appointed in government to resign, for among other things, bringing the party into disrepute.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is considering amending its Constitution to include a recall clause that could spell the end of Patricia De Lille.

The clause would pave the way to showing the Cape Town mayor the door as soon as next month before her disciplinary proceedings are concluded.

The African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have similar clauses which have allowed the ANC to recall two presidents and the EFF to remove several of its members.

As it now stands, the DA's Federal Constitution makes no provision to remove its own president, a premier, mayor or mayoral committee member.

The lack of a so-called recall clause has proved to be a thorn in the DA's side in the past, notably in 2001 when former Cape Town mayor Peter Marais successfully won a High Court battle to get his job back after he was booted from the party.

Now the issue is up for debate again, and again, it's been sparked by the Cape Town mayor.

De Lille is currently being disciplined for misconduct and she's facing a city forensic investigation

According to a draft proposal seen by Eyewitness News, the amendment would allow the party to remove any member appointed in government for failing to implement or contradicting party policy.

The clause could also be invoked if a member brings the party into disrepute, demonstrates incompetence or if the party simply loses confidence in the person.

If agreed to, the party could use the clause to force De Lille to resign.