[EXCLUSIVE] DA to introduce clause that could get rid of De Lille
If agreed to at its Federal Congress next month, the DA will be allowed the party to force any member appointed in government to resign, for among other things, bringing the party into disrepute.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is considering amending its Constitution to include a recall clause that could spell the end of Patricia De Lille.
The clause would pave the way to showing the Cape Town mayor the door as soon as next month before her disciplinary proceedings are concluded.
If agreed to at its Federal Congress next month, the DA will be allowed the party to force any member appointed in government to resign, for among other things, bringing the party into disrepute.
The African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have similar clauses which have allowed the ANC to recall two presidents and the EFF to remove several of its members.
As it now stands, the DA's Federal Constitution makes no provision to remove its own president, a premier, mayor or mayoral committee member.
The lack of a so-called recall clause has proved to be a thorn in the DA's side in the past, notably in 2001 when former Cape Town mayor Peter Marais successfully won a High Court battle to get his job back after he was booted from the party.
Now the issue is up for debate again, and again, it's been sparked by the Cape Town mayor.
De Lille is currently being disciplined for misconduct and she's facing a city forensic investigation
According to a draft proposal seen by Eyewitness News, the amendment would allow the party to remove any member appointed in government for failing to implement or contradicting party policy.
The clause could also be invoked if a member brings the party into disrepute, demonstrates incompetence or if the party simply loses confidence in the person.
If agreed to, the party could use the clause to force De Lille to resign.
More in Politics
-
ANC urges young people to register for 2019 elections
-
Ramaphosa to be quizzed on land issue, NPA, Zuma’s legal bills during Q&A
-
Zuma to join ANC leaders on voter registration drive
-
Fikile Mbalula resigns as Member of Parliament
-
Gigaba may face sanctions over U-turn on Gupta citizenship
-
Hawks take over probe into CT ANC official’s murder
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.