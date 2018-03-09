Estina dairy farm preservation order slashed to R40m

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
Go

Estina dairy farm preservation order slashed to R40m

The High Court in Bloemfontein has amended the initial order granted to the NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit which claimed the money was the result of crimes linked to the project & the Gupta family.

Protesters are seen outside the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday 15 February 2018 as suspects linked to the Estina dairy farm made an appearance at the court. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
Protesters are seen outside the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Thursday 15 February 2018 as suspects linked to the Estina dairy farm made an appearance at the court. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The preservation order of over R220 million linked to the Estina dairy farm project has been slashed dramatically to just R40 million.

The High Court in Bloemfontein has amended the initial order granted to the National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit which claimed the money was the result of crimes linked to the project and the controversial Gupta family.

Judge Fouche Jordaan has amended his own order, meaning only R40 million remains preserved.

“In respect of the powers afforded to the curator bonis, it was argued on behalf of the affected parties that the powers set out in the order granted by me, exceeds the powers provided for in Section 42 of the act.”

At the same time, money from Atul Gupta's his personal bank account has been unfrozen.

The court has ruled that R10 million be returned to him, it’s a sum he allegedly received from the dairy farm scandal.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA