Estina dairy farm preservation order slashed to R40m
The High Court in Bloemfontein has amended the initial order granted to the NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit which claimed the money was the result of crimes linked to the project & the Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG - The preservation order of over R220 million linked to the Estina dairy farm project has been slashed dramatically to just R40 million.
The High Court in Bloemfontein has amended the initial order granted to the National Prosecuting Authority's Asset Forfeiture Unit which claimed the money was the result of crimes linked to the project and the controversial Gupta family.
Judge Fouche Jordaan has amended his own order, meaning only R40 million remains preserved.
“In respect of the powers afforded to the curator bonis, it was argued on behalf of the affected parties that the powers set out in the order granted by me, exceeds the powers provided for in Section 42 of the act.”
At the same time, money from Atul Gupta's his personal bank account has been unfrozen.
The court has ruled that R10 million be returned to him, it’s a sum he allegedly received from the dairy farm scandal.
