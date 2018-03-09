Eskom: Suzanne Daniels still has to answer a number of allegations
Eskom says that while the CCMA found that process to suspend her was incorrect, she still has to answer to a number of allegations.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says that its legal head Suzanne Daniels still needs to explain herself despite a CCMA ruling that found the decision to suspend her unfair labour practice.
The CCMA ordered Eskom on Thursday to lift her suspension with immediate effect and take her back from 19 March.
The power utility suspended Daniels twice last year for, among other things, a team building trip which she had billed the company for.
She ultimately settled that bill.
Daniels may still have another fight ahead of her as Eskom says it is seeking legal advice following the CCMA's ruling.
She's been on suspension for the past five months.
Last year, she compiled an internal report about Eskom’s relationship with Gupta-linked Trillian and identified several executives who were facing serious allegations, many of whom have since left the company.
Daniels says that from day one she's said that her suspension was unfair.
“It was actually a bittersweet moment for me given the gross violation of my rights. There are still fundamental things that the board of Eskom has to take undertake and so I really look forward to assisting.”
