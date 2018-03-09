Eight in CT court for business robbery

Police say the suspects aged between 24 and 44 allegedly robbed a local garage in Milnerton earlier this week.

CAPE TOWN - Eight suspects will appear in a Cape Town court on Friday on charges of business robbery.

Police say the suspects aged between 24 and 44 allegedly robbed a local garage in Milnerton earlier this week.

Spokesperson Noloyiso Gwexana said: "They were wearing balaclavas. Seven of the suspects removed the safe from the garage and fled in a Toyota Quantum."