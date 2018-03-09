Popular Topics
Dept set to strengthen legislation in wake of Taxify driver’s murder

A march by activist group Not in My Name was held in Pretoria on Friday with demonstrators demanding justice for Siyabonga Ngcobo (21).

Director general of the Transport Department Mathabatha Mokonyama. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Transport Department says its working to strengthen legislation around transport service providers in the wake of the murder of a Taxify driver.

Siyabonga Ngcobo (21) was killed in Arcadia last week.

His burnt body was discovered in the boot of his vehicle.

A march by activist group Not in My Name was held in Pretoria on Friday with demonstrators demanding justice for Ngcobo.

Director general of the Transport Department Mathabatha Mokonyama says work is underway to ensure the correct legislation is finalised around transport services in South Africa.

He says the department condemns the ongoing violence between metered taxi drivers and e-hailing services.

“If you transport people for reward a permit is needed and the vehicle should have distinguishing marks, whether it’s a sign that says taxi or any particular marking.”

At the same time, the march calling for justice for Ngcobo has ended. Those marching laid flowers and lit candles at the scene where his burnt body was discovered last week.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

