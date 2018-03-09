Dept set to strengthen legislation in wake of Taxify driver’s murder
A march by activist group Not in My Name was held in Pretoria on Friday with demonstrators demanding justice for Siyabonga Ngcobo (21).
JOHANNESBURG - The Transport Department says its working to strengthen legislation around transport service providers in the wake of the murder of a Taxify driver.
Siyabonga Ngcobo (21) was killed in Arcadia last week.
His burnt body was discovered in the boot of his vehicle.
Hundreds of drivers from Uber and Taxify are part of a convoy moving through Pretoria demanding justice for murdered 21-year-old Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo. 🎥: @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/IMURiQng0E— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2018
A march by activist group Not in My Name was held in Pretoria on Friday with demonstrators demanding justice for Ngcobo.
Director general of the Transport Department Mathabatha Mokonyama says work is underway to ensure the correct legislation is finalised around transport services in South Africa.
#SiyabongaNgcobo #DeptOfTransport [VIDEO] Director General Mathabatha Mokonyama standing alongside spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi says its important for anyone providing transport services to have an Operating License and the vehicle must be distinguishable. [KS] pic.twitter.com/YMPoxj5Bt3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2018
He says the department condemns the ongoing violence between metered taxi drivers and e-hailing services.
“If you transport people for reward a permit is needed and the vehicle should have distinguishing marks, whether it’s a sign that says taxi or any particular marking.”
Taxify, Uber driver and students protesting in Pretoria after 21-year-old Taxify driver SIyabonga Ngcobo was murdered last week. 🎥: @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/VdIc0oCRBx— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2018
At the same time, the march calling for justice for Ngcobo has ended. Those marching laid flowers and lit candles at the scene where his burnt body was discovered last week.
Those demanding justice for the murder of 21-year-old Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo have laid flowers and candles on the spot where he was killed. 📷: @Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/sCZcDKfW08— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 9, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
