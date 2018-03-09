Dept concerned over Gauteng's township economies following listeriosis outbreak
The Gauteng Economic Development Department says it would a be a tragedy if township economies suffer a permanent blow.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile says he is deeply concerned about the impact of the listeriosis outbreak on township economies and a full assessment will be conducted soon.
Eyewitness News spoke to popular kota shop owners in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, who are struggling to survive after the outbreak was traced to polony.
Over 180 people have died of listeriosis since January last year; most cases have been reported in Gauteng.
“We’re just avoiding them for now,” one Alexandra resident said.
Another added that: “We’re not eating those things.”
Although some kota meal shops have erected a notice to inform customers that they don’t use Enterprise or Rainbow Chicken products, it has made no difference.
Bongiwe Maseko from Good Hope Restaurant in Alexandra says that their finances are in a bad state.
“I used to buy about 80 to 100 loaves of bread, but now I buy like 40.”
The Mbopha Kota restaurant used to be popular but it is now quiet even during lunch time.
The Gauteng Economic Development Department says it would a be a tragedy if township economies suffer a permanent blow.
More in Business
-
SA competition watchdog approves $900m Sinopec, Chevron deal
-
Dept: Renewable energy projects won't affect Eskom's balance sheet
-
Mantashe: Work underway to prevent job cuts at Optimum Mine
-
Rand flat as Trump trade war continues to weigh
-
Question mark over SAA's viability after qualified audit report
-
Kota restaurants feel the pinch following listeriosis cold meat ban
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.