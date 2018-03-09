Popular Topics
Go

Dept concerned over Gauteng's township economies following listeriosis outbreak

The Gauteng Economic Development Department says it would a be a tragedy if township economies suffer a permanent blow.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Economic Development MEC Lebogang Maile says he is deeply concerned about the impact of the listeriosis outbreak on township economies and a full assessment will be conducted soon.

Eyewitness News spoke to popular kota shop owners in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg, who are struggling to survive after the outbreak was traced to polony.

Over 180 people have died of listeriosis since January last year; most cases have been reported in Gauteng.

“We’re just avoiding them for now,” one Alexandra resident said.

Another added that: “We’re not eating those things.”

Although some kota meal shops have erected a notice to inform customers that they don’t use Enterprise or Rainbow Chicken products, it has made no difference.

Bongiwe Maseko from Good Hope Restaurant in Alexandra says that their finances are in a bad state.

“I used to buy about 80 to 100 loaves of bread, but now I buy like 40.”

The Mbopha Kota restaurant used to be popular but it is now quiet even during lunch time.

The Gauteng Economic Development Department says it would a be a tragedy if township economies suffer a permanent blow.

