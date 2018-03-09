Court bid to keep 'Inxeba: The Wound' out of cinemas fails

JOHANNESBURG - A late night urgent attempt by the National House of Traditional Leaders to interdict the screening of the controversial movie Inxeba: The Wound has failed.

The urgent application to stop the film from opening at cinemas on Friday morning was heard in the Pretoria High Court.

The judge dismissed the matter, saying that the film had the right to be seen and the public the right to see it.

The same court this week lifted the x18 rating on the film, paving the way for its return to movie houses across the country.

Webber Wentzel attorneys' Dario Milo says that they are pleased with this second victory.

"There are all kinds of prejudicial consequences that the producers and distributors suffer if the film doesn't go ahead, including financial consequences and piracy related consequences. After hearing both parties, over a long period of time, the judge dismissed the application with costs."

The movie is set in the Xhosa initiation season and focuses on the journey of three men, two of whom are in a romantic relationship.