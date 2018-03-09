Contralesa vows to continue to keep ‘Inxeba' out of cinemas

Contralesa President Kgosi Mokoena says they will be in court on 28 March to try to block the film again.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contalesa) says it will respect the court's decision giving the go-ahead for the screening of controversial film Inxeba: The Wound but insists the fight is not over.

The High Court in Pretoria heard an urgent application just before midnight brought by the National House of Traditional Leaders to interdict the screening of the movie from Friday morning.

The application was dismissed with costs.

Contralesa president Kgosi Mokoena says that they will be in court on 28 March to try to block the film again.

“There is no way we will allow our culture to be used as an ATM where people are going to make money or where people are expecting to be nominated for Oscars and other awards simply by ridiculing and showing bad things about our culture.”

The lawyer for Inxeba producers Dario Milo said: “There are all kinds of prejudicial consequences that the producers and distributors suffer if the film doesn’t go ahead including financial and piracy related consequences. After hearing both parties for a long period of time, the judge dismissed the application with costs.”

Inxeba was hit with an 18X restriction amid the uproar from groups that accused the film of degrading Xhosa culture through its same-sex themes.

