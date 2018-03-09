City of CT ready to host Cycle Tour
Mayco member JP Smith says more than 500 enforcement staff and 200 firefighters will be on duty.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Department (DRMC) says it is ready to host the 41st edition of the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday 11 March.
“We’re expecting a well-run event. A great deal of preparation has gone into it. Drills have been performed to ensure that the stuff is prepped, and everybody knows what to do.”
Smith added that water has been brought in from outside the province for drinking and refreshment purposes along the route.
A total of 2,2 million litres of water has been purchased outside Cape Town.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
