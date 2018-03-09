City of CT clamps down on illegal street racing operations
On Thursday night, a specialised unit of Cape Town Traffic Services known as the Ghost Squad and Drink Driving Awareness Unit, made several arrests.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it is clamping down on illegal street racing operations in the metro.
On Thursday night, the city’s traffic services, Ghost Squad and Drink Driving Awareness Unit, made several arrests.
The city’s Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “One motorist was arrested on the N1 after being caught travelling at 227km/h. He was also found in possession of a substantial amount of dagga, a scale and blow to measure the goods and cash.”
Meanwhile, on the R102 in Eerste River, two motorists have been arrested for driving under the influence.
Authorities say one of the suspects produced a breath sample of 1,73 milligrams, which is nearly eight times the legal limit.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
