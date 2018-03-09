City of Cape Town's roll-out of water management devices questioned

The Environmental Monitoring Group is arguing that the roll-out has been done without adequate consultation or responses when people report faults.

CAPE TOWN - The Environmental Monitoring Group (EMG) has questioned the City of Cape Town's roll-out of water management devices.

The City of Cape Town says that more than 2,000 water management devices (WMD) are installed on properties on a weekly basis.

It is part of the city's drought interventions plan, initiated last year, in a bid to curb high water usage.

The city says that its staff has the legal power to install water management devices on the premises of water guzzlers - in these cases, homeowners are supposed to receive a warning letter informing them of the impending installation. They'll also have to foot the bill for the installation.

But in the case of the city's "indigent water leaks project", another WMD installation program, poorer residents who agree to have the devices installed will have their debt scrapped.

The Environmental Monitoring Group says the installation of WMDs in indigent households is merely a debt managing campaign as it has been taking place since 2007, before the drought.

