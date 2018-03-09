Cele officially welcomed back into police service in parade

Minister Bheki Cele says the police will simply not tolerate criminals. Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole says the parade was in honour of police officers who risk their lives for others.

PRETORIA - Police Minister Bheki Cele says he’s committed to making South Africa a safe place for all who live in it, warning the country has no room for criminals.

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole officially welcomed Cele back to the police at a parade in Pretoria on Friday.

Minister Cele says the police will simply not tolerate criminals.

“We are not going to share any space with criminals. This space belongs to the safe community of South Africa. This space belongs to the women of South Africa and children.”

Sitole welcomed Cele back to the police.

“The honourable minister has already given a lot to policing in South Africa.”

Sitole says the parade was in honour of police officers who risk their lives for others.