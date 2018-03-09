Caught on camera: Pupil attacks teacher in classroom
In the video, which has gone viral on social media, a female pupil in a green uniform is seen pelting an exercise book and papers at the teacher.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department is investigating an attack on a teacher in a classroom that was caught on camera.
The department says its preliminary investigation has revealed that the incident happened at the Three Rivers Secondary School in Sedibeng, near Vereeniging.
Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said: “You can’t have a learner that will threaten an educator in this particular fashion. If you do that, it really sends the wrong message that the teacher must not be respected, that learners can do as they wish within the classroom. I’m disgusted. I’ve requested the team that is dealing with learner discipline to immediately notify the SGB to institute a disciplinary hearing immediately.”
Student abusing a teacher. She should be suspended.— Your Lover's Bae👑🐐 (@IamCosRSA) March 8, 2018
pic.twitter.com/ZRgcDlnhPl
