Canadian bank wants Gupta-owned private jet grounded

JOHANNESBURG - A Canadian bank has argued that a Gupta-owned private jet should be grounded, pending the outcome of proceedings in the United Kingdom (UK).

The High Court in Johannesburg is hearing an urgent court application brought by Export Development Canada which financed the Gupta's private plane.

The bank says the family has defaulted on the loan and it is concerned the aircraft may be used to evade justice or for other unlawful purposes.

Ajay Gupta has been declared a fugitive and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Advocate Alfred Cockerell, who's representing the Canadian bank, says the Guptas have switched off the tracking device on their private jet and therefore his clients have no idea where the plane is.

Cockerell says they don't want to sell the aircraft, they want it grounded to ensure that it cannot be used for criminal purposes, outlining a number of allegations that the Guptas are currently facing.

A UK Court is still to decide on a contract termination and until a decision has been made, Cockerell says it's reasonable for his client to know where the plane is given that money is owed.

He says the Guptas won't be inconvenienced because if the plane is grounded and payments are suspended then they could fly first class at a cheaper price.