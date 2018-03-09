'Application to ground Gupta-owned private jet not urgent'

The legal team representing the Canadian bank has argued that the Gupta-owned private jet should be grounded, pending the outcome of proceedings in the UK.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyers representing Gupta companies have argued that the application to ground the family’s private jet is not urgent.

The High Court in Johannesburg is hearing an urgent court application brought by Canadian bank Export Development Canada, which financed the Gupta’s private plane.

The bank says the family has defaulted on the loan, and it’s concerned the aircraft may be used to evade justice or for other unlawful purposes.

Ajay Gupta has been declared a fugitive and his whereabouts are currently unknown.

Advocate Alfred Cockerell says the Guptas have switched off the tracking device on their private jet and, therefore, his clients have no idea where the plane is or if it’s being used by the Guptas to flee justice.

However, Owen Cook who is representing the Gupta companies says the bank entered into the agreement after the controversial Waterkloof landing, implying that the bank was aware of reputational risks.

Cook also says the UK court could take months to decide on a contract termination, and therefore there’s no urgency with regards to this application.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)