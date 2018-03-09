4 arrested for illegal possession of ammunition

The suspects aged between 27 and 43 will appear in court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Four people have been arrested in Lavender Hill for the illegal possession of ammunition.

Cape Town police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana says the suspects aged between 27 and 43 will appear in court on Monday.

Rwexana said: “Police members searched the house and found 73 9mm live rounds of ammunition and the magazine. They seized the ammunition and the magazine.”