Zondo: Where necessary, prosecutions over state capture must happen

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he hopes at the end of the inquiries, South Africans will understand the nature and depth of state capture.

JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hopes that the outcome of the state capture commission of inquiry ensures South Africa fully understands state capture and never allows it to happen again.

The chairperson of the commission made the comments at a briefing in Midrand on Wednesday where he announced the appointment of key staff.

Former Auditor-General Terence Nombembe has been has been appointed as head of investigations, while advocate Paul Pretorius will lead the team of lawyers.

Zondo says he hopes at the end of the inquiries, South Africans will understand the nature and depth of state capture.

“To what extent, how deep it was and how it came about and what should be done to make sure that South Africans never gets into that situation again.”

He says that where necessary, prosecutions must take place.

“Those who would have committed criminal conduct would need to be dealt with in terms of our criminal justice system.”

Zondo hopes to start the hearings in the next few months.