Zondo: Where necessary, prosecutions over state capture must happen
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he hopes at the end of the inquiries, South Africans will understand the nature and depth of state capture.
JOHANNESBURG – Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hopes that the outcome of the state capture commission of inquiry ensures South Africa fully understands state capture and never allows it to happen again.
The chairperson of the commission made the comments at a briefing in Midrand on Wednesday where he announced the appointment of key staff.
Former Auditor-General Terence Nombembe has been has been appointed as head of investigations, while advocate Paul Pretorius will lead the team of lawyers.
Zondo says he hopes at the end of the inquiries, South Africans will understand the nature and depth of state capture.
“To what extent, how deep it was and how it came about and what should be done to make sure that South Africans never gets into that situation again.”
He says that where necessary, prosecutions must take place.
“Those who would have committed criminal conduct would need to be dealt with in terms of our criminal justice system.”
Zondo hopes to start the hearings in the next few months.
More in Local
-
Suspects in KZN policeman's murder killed in KwaMashu shootout
-
Sassa has contingency plan in place if CPS contract extension bid fails
-
Mbete complains to Mabuza about absent ministers during question sessions
-
Limpopo community pleads with govt for access to water
-
Mahumapelo’s office denies claims of staff intimidation over info leak
-
[LISTEN] The State We're In: 'Captured'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.