Zondo: State capture inquiry will be proper, thorough and professional

PRETORIA - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has assured the public that the state capture commission of inquiry will be conducted in a professional and objective manner.

Zondo announced the appointment of key staff which includes former Auditor-General Terrence Nombembe as head of investigations.

Advocate Paul Pretorius will lead the team of lawyers.

The deputy chief justice says that the rights of those who appear before the commission will be respected.

“And the whole job will be done in a manner that is proper, thorough and professional.”

He says the commission will study evidence already provided in other fora, such as parliamentary portfolio committees.

“We look at that evidence and see to what extent there may be a room for us to build on it, and to what extent we might need certain people who have given evidence we can interview and them and in due course ask them to give evidence in the commission.”

Zondo says he is in talks with the Presidency to extend the imposed time limit of six months to conclude the inquiry.

