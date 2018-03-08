Zondo: State capture inquiry will be proper, thorough and professional
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says that the rights of those who appear before the commission will be respected.
PRETORIA - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has assured the public that the state capture commission of inquiry will be conducted in a professional and objective manner.
Zondo announced the appointment of key staff which includes former Auditor-General Terrence Nombembe as head of investigations.
Advocate Paul Pretorius will lead the team of lawyers.
The deputy chief justice says that the rights of those who appear before the commission will be respected.
“And the whole job will be done in a manner that is proper, thorough and professional.”
He says the commission will study evidence already provided in other fora, such as parliamentary portfolio committees.
“We look at that evidence and see to what extent there may be a room for us to build on it, and to what extent we might need certain people who have given evidence we can interview and them and in due course ask them to give evidence in the commission.”
Zondo says he is in talks with the Presidency to extend the imposed time limit of six months to conclude the inquiry.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Local
-
Suspects in KZN policeman's murder killed in KwaMashu shootout
-
Sassa has contingency plan in place if CPS contract extension bid fails
-
Mbete complains to Mabuza about absent ministers during question sessions
-
Limpopo community pleads with govt for access to water
-
Mahumapelo’s office denies claims of staff intimidation over info leak
-
[LISTEN] The State We're In: 'Captured'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.