Wesgro: CT setting world class standard in water consumption reduction

The Mother City has decreased its water usage by around 60% in three years.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government’s investment arm Wesgro believes the fact that Cape Town has managed to slash its water consumption in a short period is “world class”.

The Mother City has decreased its water usage by around 60% in three years.

Wesgro's Russel Brueton said: “Research conducted by Wesgro has revealed how Cape Town has now set a world class standard for reduction in water consumption. It’s really a good story to tell investors, tourists and other businesses because it means we’re building a resilient destination that will be able to withstand climate change.”

Cape Town's average consumption is now less than 520 million litres per day.

At the same time, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane announced on Wednesday afternoon that there will be no need to turn off the taps if current trends of water consumption within the metro prevail.

WATCH: Mmusi Maimane: Day Zero might not happen in 2018