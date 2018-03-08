Wesgro: CT setting world class standard in water consumption reduction
The Mother City has decreased its water usage by around 60% in three years.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government’s investment arm Wesgro believes the fact that Cape Town has managed to slash its water consumption in a short period is “world class”.
The Mother City has decreased its water usage by around 60% in three years.
Wesgro's Russel Brueton said: “Research conducted by Wesgro has revealed how Cape Town has now set a world class standard for reduction in water consumption. It’s really a good story to tell investors, tourists and other businesses because it means we’re building a resilient destination that will be able to withstand climate change.”
Cape Town's average consumption is now less than 520 million litres per day.
At the same time, Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane announced on Wednesday afternoon that there will be no need to turn off the taps if current trends of water consumption within the metro prevail.
WATCH: Mmusi Maimane: Day Zero might not happen in 2018
More in Local
-
Suspects in KZN policeman's murder killed in KwaMashu shootout
-
Sassa has contingency plan in place if CPS contract extension bid fails
-
Mbete complains to Mabuza about absent ministers during question sessions
-
Limpopo community pleads with govt for access to water
-
Mahumapelo’s office denies claims of staff intimidation over info leak
-
[LISTEN] The State We're In: 'Captured'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.