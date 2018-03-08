[WATCH LIVE] Motsoaledi addresses Parliament on listeriosis outbreak

The Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi is addressing the National Assembly on the outbreak of Listeriosis in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has sought to clarify the listeria timeline, saying the outbreak started in June last year and not in January as some have reported.

“This outbreak started in June 2017 and the doctors at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and Steve Biko Academic Hospital picked it up in July, the very following month. They could not have done it faster than that.”

He addressed Parliament earlier on Thursday about his department's response to listeria.

South Africa is in the throes of what the World Health Organisation has described as the worst outbreak in recorded history.

Just under a thousand cases have been recorded and 180 people have died.

Motsoaledi says their efforts to monitor and curb the outbreak was hampered to some extent by private labs.

“The problem was encountered with private laboratories because they are not part of NHLS and hence NICD has no direct access to their data. Their information started trickling only in September 2017 especially data from 2013 which they did not necessarily keep.”

