[EXCLUSIVE] Dididi community dealing with day zero despite overflowing dam

Eyewitness News visited the Dididi Village outside Thohoyandou where residents say they have been without potable water for at least four months now, even though levels at the nearby Nandoni Dam currently stand at 104%.

The Vhembe District Municipality says that levels at the nearby Nandoni Dam currently stand at 104%.

The 91-year-old Ntshavheni Mukhavhuli has been living here in Dididi for 35 years, just two kilometres from the banks of the Nandoni Dam, which is full to capacity.

But not one drop from the dam has ever flowed into her home.

Mukhavhuli is unable to walk anymore and instead she crawls around her house.

Neighbours leave water for her in buckets just outside the two-roomed RDP house.

“I always ask people from around here to fill up my containers with water and then they leave them for me. Because I’m alone, it usually lasts me for about a week.”

Mukhavhuli is troubled to hear from younger neighbours that water donations are being sent to drought-stricken Cape Town, when her own remote village has not even been provided with a water tanker.

WATCH: Day zero in Dididi