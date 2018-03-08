Vadi urges metered taxi operators to denounce Taxify driver's murder
On Wednesday, both MEC Ismail Vadi and Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane visited the family to send their condolences and support.
JOHANNESBURG – The Community Safety Department says it was under the impression it was winning in the war between metered taxi operators and e-hailing services.
Both the community safety and roads and transport department say metered taxi operators need to speak up and distance themselves from the brutal killing of 21-year-old Siyabonga Ngcobo.
Ngcobo was burned to death last week in the boot of his Taxify car in Arcadia.
Vadi says that metered taxi drivers need to speak up against this kind of criminal behaviour.
“We do suspect and we know this for a fact that a new group of people have come in, who are foreigners and South Africans, who are operating as metered taxi operators illegally. They don’t want to join the association.”
He says that he understands the pressure they experience because of the emergence of a new competitor.
“It’s time that they speak up. They have to distance themselves from this kind of criminals and I don’t believe that they are all like that. I believe a vast majority of them are good people.”
Investigations are underway to find those responsible for the killing of Ngcobo.
WATCH: Taxify driver murder: MEC Vadi says line has been crossed
