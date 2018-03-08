Trial date set for Nigerian pastor accused of sex trafficking

Timothy Omotoso faces numerous charges, including rape, sexual assault, fraud and for being in the country illegally.

CAPE TOWN - A Nigerian pastor accused of sex trafficking is expected to stand trial in July.

Timothy Omotoso and his two-co-accused appeared briefly in court on Thursday.

The televangelist was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport in 2017 on charges of trafficking more than 30 girls and women.

The State has indicated 58-year-old Pastor Omotoso and his two co-accused could go on trial in late July.

But this date will depend on the availability of the lawyer representing the trio.

Omotoso faces numerous charges including rape, sexual assault and fraud as well as for being in the country illegally.

He allegedly sexually exploited his victims, who were from various branches of his church, at a house in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal.

His two accomplices are accused of luring the girls for sexual exploitation.

The case has been postponed until 11 April where the matter's expected to be transferred to the Port Elizabeth High Court.

