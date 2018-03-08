Topbet reopens following strip-search incident

On Tuesday, members of the EFF forced Topbet to close when they started demonstrating outside the branch.

JOHANNESBURG - Topbet’s Germiston branch has reopened after it was forced to close due to the outrage caused by the violation of a group of female employees on the premises.

The Economic Freedom Fighters protested outside the business following an Eyewitness News exclusive report this week that exposed how at least 20 female staff were forced to strip and then physically inspected to find a woman, who management accused of leaving menstrual blood in one of the bathrooms.

On Tuesday, members of the EFF forced Topbet to close when they started demonstrating outside the branch.

The party’s leadership held a meeting with branch management on Wednesday where an agreement to end the stand-off was reached.

EFF Ekurhuleni chairperson Mampuru Mampuru said: “None of those employees who lodged a complaint must be fired or lose their jobs.”

Meanwhile, Topbet management is meeting the Commission for Gender Equality on Thursday after the commission launched a probe into the violation of more than 20 employees.

The findings from the investigation by an independent female advocate are also expected to be released this week.