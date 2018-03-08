Topbet management, Gender Commission to meet over strip-search incident

On Monday, Eyewitness News revealed how over 20 women were forced to strip and be physically inspected after a drop of menstrual blood was found in the staff toilet.

JOHANNESBURG – Management of gambling franchise Topbet is expected to meet with the Commission for Gender Equality on Thursday following an incident of sexual assault and violation at its Germiston branch.

On Monday, Eyewitness News revealed how over 20 women were forced to strip and be physically inspected after a drop of menstrual blood was found in the staff toilet.

The company has since fired the manager responsible for initiating the search.

The Commission for Gender Equality says that it has invited the management of gambling franchise Topbet to give clarity on the allegations of sexual assault and violations at its Germiston branch.

Spokesperson Javu Baloyi says: “We’re going to engage with the suspended employee. We’re also going to engage with those that were also stripped naked, and we’re also going to engage with the fired employee.”

He says if Topbet management does not honour the appointment, they will escalate the matter.

“We’ve invited them to appear before us, failure which they will be subpoenaed to come to the commission.”

Meanwhile, the Department of Women has condemned the incident, saying that they hope the investigation into the matter will result in justice for the victims.