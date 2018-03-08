Taxify shocked by driver's murder
Taxify representatives and local government visit the students home on Wednesday to pay their respects.
JOHANNESBURG – E-hailing service Taxify says no driver should be subjected to the violence endured by Siyabonga Ngcobo.
The 21-year-old was burnt to death in the boot of his Taxify vehicle in Arcadia, Pretoria.
Taxify representatives and local government visited the student's home on Wednesday to pay their respects.
The e-hailing service’s Gareth Taylor says: “There is no way that anyone should be treated this way by using such violence. We’re really shocked by it.
“We’ve been engaging with the police and we’re collaborating with them, providing them with all information possible in order for them to find the perpetrators of this violent crime.”
