Suspects in KZN policeman's murder killed in KwaMashu shootout
The men believed to be behind the murder of police Captain Dumisani Mhlanzi were gunned down on Wednesday night during a police operation at the KwaMashu residence.
DURBAN - Three men believed to be involved in the shooting of a police captain have been killed in a shootout with authorities at the infamous KwaMashu hostel in KwaZulu-Natal.
KwaMaphumulo Captain Dumisani Mhlanzi was shot while off-duty during a robbery in the area.
The men believed to be behind his murder were gunned down on Wednesday night during a police operation at the KwaMashu residence.
Two suspects linked to the murder of Mhlanzi were arrested on Wednesday.
Then late that very night, as authorities searched for more criminals, they were met with gunfire at the infamous KwaMashu men’s hostel.
KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said: “Three firearms were recovered, one of them is suspected to be belonging to the late Captain Mhlanzi.”
Mhlanzi’s funeral last weekend was attended by newly appointed Police Minister Bheki Cele, where he spoke about how authorities should respond to criminals.
More in Local
-
Sassa has contingency plan in place if CPS contract extension bid fails
-
Mbete complains to Mabuza about absent ministers during question sessions
-
Limpopo community pleads with govt for access to water
-
Mahumapelo’s office denies claims of staff intimidation over info leak
-
[LISTEN] The State We're In: 'Captured'
-
Grassy Park school staff member suspended over sexual misconduct
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.