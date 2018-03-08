Suspects in KZN policeman's murder killed in KwaMashu shootout

The men believed to be behind the murder of police Captain Dumisani Mhlanzi were gunned down on Wednesday night during a police operation at the KwaMashu residence.

DURBAN - Three men believed to be involved in the shooting of a police captain have been killed in a shootout with authorities at the infamous KwaMashu hostel in KwaZulu-Natal.

KwaMaphumulo Captain Dumisani Mhlanzi was shot while off-duty during a robbery in the area.

The men believed to be behind his murder were gunned down on Wednesday night during a police operation at the KwaMashu residence.

Two suspects linked to the murder of Mhlanzi were arrested on Wednesday.

Then late that very night, as authorities searched for more criminals, they were met with gunfire at the infamous KwaMashu men’s hostel.

KZN Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said: “Three firearms were recovered, one of them is suspected to be belonging to the late Captain Mhlanzi.”

Mhlanzi’s funeral last weekend was attended by newly appointed Police Minister Bheki Cele, where he spoke about how authorities should respond to criminals.