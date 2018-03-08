Sizani assures Germany land expropriation won’t harm SA investments
SA's ambassador to Germany, Stone Sizani, says that many Germans have questioned the South African government’s plan to expropriate land without compensation, expressing concern over the debate.
BERLIN – South African Ambassador to Germany Stone Sizani has assured the people of that country that land expropriation without compensation in South Africa will not impact negatively on their investments and trade.
Sizani was speaking on day one of the International Travel Trade Show in Berlin on Wednesday.
Thousands of traders from different parts of the globe have gathered at the event to showcase what their countries have to offer in terms of tourism.
“People have been asking us ‘the first time you go and speak in Parliament, we hear you going to expropriate land without compensation, what are you doing?’
“But we’ve told them to relax, this decision is a resolution that says we must explore ways of making sure that nobody commits crime because they claim to have no land.”
A motion to review a section of the Constitution to pave the way for the expropriation of land without compensation, was passed by an overwhelming by an overwhelming majority in Parliament last week.
Germany is South Africa’s second largest trade partner, specifically looking at the automotive industry, which includes the country’s vehicles, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Volkswagen and Audi.
