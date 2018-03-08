Serial rapist (21) handed 2 life sentences

Aglin Davids has been convicted on a string of charges, including 7 counts of rape, murder, attempted rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and house robbery.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has handed a 21-year-old serial rapist two life sentences plus an additional 100 years and six months for his crimes.

The sentence was handed down to Aglin Davids on Wednesday, and the court has ordered that it runs concurrently.

Davids will, therefore, serve an effective life prison term.

He has been convicted on a string of charges, including seven counts of rape, additional charges of murder, attempted rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances and house robbery.

Davids' reign of terror started in May 2013 when he broke into a house in Pine Valley in Beaufort West.

The State says the 21-year-old mainly targeted households that were headed by women.

The balaclava-clad man broke into the homes under the cover of night, sexually assaulted and beat up the women.

Other attacks occurred while his victims were walking home alone.

The State says he would threaten them at knifepoint, blindfold them to conceal his identity and then sexually assault the women.

In one incident, Davids killed one of his victims after he shoved a cap into her mouth, causing her to suffocate.

He was eventually arrested in December 2016.

Davids was sentenced after entering into a plea agreement with the State.

