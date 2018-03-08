Popular Topics
Sassa has contingency plan in place if CPS contract extension bid fails

The South African Post Office is ready to distribute all other payments to millions of beneficiaries from 1 April.

Sassa acting CEO Pearl Bhengu (left) & SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes (right) at a press briefing on 8 March 2018. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN
Sassa acting CEO Pearl Bhengu (left) & SA Post Office CEO Mark Barnes (right) at a press briefing on 8 March 2018. Picture: Gia Nicolaides/EWN
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says there’s a contingency plan in place in the event that the Constitutional Court doesn’t rule in its favour.

Sassa asked the court to suspend the invalidity of its contract with service provider Cash Paymaster Service (CPS) for a further six months to assist with cash payments of social grants.

The [South African Post Office](http://ewn.co.za/Topic/South-African-Post-Office-(SAPO) is ready to distribute all other payments to millions of beneficiaries from 1 April.

Sassa says it still needs support to pay 2,8 million social grant beneficiaries in cash.

That’s why it’s asked the Constitutional Court to allow CPS to help distribute these cash payments for the next six months which will ensure a proper hand over process between the service provider and the Post Office.

However, Sassa’s acting CEO Pearl Bhengu says they do have a contingency plan in place.

The ruling from the Constitutional Court is still pending.

