SAP: Changes made to global compliance processes following Gupta scandal
SAP says an investigation has found compliance breaches and indications of misconduct in these public-sector deals linked to multi-million rand kickbacks to Gupta-owned companies.
JOHANNESBURG - German software giant SAP says it continues to investigate all public-sector business here in South Africa, going back to 2010, following the discovery that payments were made to Gupta-linked entities in connection with Eskom and Transnet contracts.
SAP says an investigation has found compliance breaches and indications of misconduct in these public sector deals linked to multi-million rand kickbacks to Gupta-owned companies.
Three senior executives have since resigned.
SAP says significant changes have been made to its global compliance processes following irregularities in payments made to Gupta-linked entities in connection with Eskom and Transnet contracts.
While there's no evidence of payments to the South African government or state-owned company officials, SAP is still looking at other public sector business in the country.
SAP's Adaire Fox-Martin said: “We have eliminated sales commission on public sector deals in countries with a corruption perception index of below 50. In SAP Africa we have appointed an additional legal compliance officer.”
At the same time, SAP is facing criminal charges which were laid by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.
More in Business
-
Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple
-
#RandReport: Rand slips as trade war fears hit commodity exporters
-
MTN cuts 2018 dividend to rein in debt, shares rise
-
Govt working to save jobs at Optimum coal mine - Mantashe
-
Eskom to seek legal advice over CCMA ruling on Suzane Daniels’ suspension
-
Exxaro interested in Optimum coal export quotas
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.