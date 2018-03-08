SAP: Changes made to global compliance processes following Gupta scandal

SAP says an investigation has found compliance breaches and indications of misconduct in these public-sector deals linked to multi-million rand kickbacks to Gupta-owned companies.

JOHANNESBURG - German software giant SAP says it continues to investigate all public-sector business here in South Africa, going back to 2010, following the discovery that payments were made to Gupta-linked entities in connection with Eskom and Transnet contracts.

Three senior executives have since resigned.

SAP says significant changes have been made to its global compliance processes following irregularities in payments made to Gupta-linked entities in connection with Eskom and Transnet contracts.

While there's no evidence of payments to the South African government or state-owned company officials, SAP is still looking at other public sector business in the country.

SAP's Adaire Fox-Martin said: “We have eliminated sales commission on public sector deals in countries with a corruption perception index of below 50. In SAP Africa we have appointed an additional legal compliance officer.”

At the same time, SAP is facing criminal charges which were laid by the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission.