SAFSC calls for tougher regulations following listeriosis outbreak

The source of the current listeriosis outbreak has been linked to the Enterprise Food production facility in Polokwane.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Food Sovereignty Campaign (SAFSC) has called for better state regulations following the outbreak of listeriosis.

The company's Germiston facility and the Rainbow Chicken production in Sasolburg have also been implicated after polony products there tested positive for the food-borne disease.

The campaign says that the current corporate controlled food system is to blame for compromised health standards in South Africa.

SAFSC activist Dr Vishwas Satgar said: “We’ve seen the food system increasingly putting out low-quality food that is feeding into a whole set of health challenges of food in our society from diabetes to obesity.”