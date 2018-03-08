Ramaphosa, ANC to visit communities in bid to encourage voter registration

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
Go

Ramaphosa, ANC to visit communities in bid to encourage voter registration

The Independent Electoral Commission is urging all voters across the country to update their details ahead of next year’s general elections.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa along with national African National Congress (ANC) officials will visit various communities across the country this weekend to urge all eligible voters to register and confirm their registration details.

The Independent Electoral Commission is urging all voters across the country to update their details ahead of next year’s general elections.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “For new voters [to] encourage them to register to vote in areas where they live, or where they know that they will be at. For instance, students need to make sure when they are supposed to cast their vote [to make sure] they are at the place where they registered to vote. So, this is very important.”

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA