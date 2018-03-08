Ramaphosa, ANC to visit communities in bid to encourage voter registration
The Independent Electoral Commission is urging all voters across the country to update their details ahead of next year’s general elections.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa along with national African National Congress (ANC) officials will visit various communities across the country this weekend to urge all eligible voters to register and confirm their registration details.
ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said: “For new voters [to] encourage them to register to vote in areas where they live, or where they know that they will be at. For instance, students need to make sure when they are supposed to cast their vote [to make sure] they are at the place where they registered to vote. So, this is very important.”
