Parly committee unhappy with NPA blame game on state capture
MPs want answers to their questions about how the state capture investigations are being handled and will be calling the Ministers of Police, past and present, and Justice to provide them.
CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s police and justice committees aren’t happy with the blame game played by National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Shaun Abrahams and Hawks head Yolisa Matakata.
They want to call former Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, his successor Bheki Cele and Justice Minister Michael Masutha to come and answer questions about the state capture investigations under way.
Abrahams and Matakata appeared before a joint sitting of the committees on Wednesday. This followed Matakata blaming the NPA for arrests in the Estina dairy farm case taking place only in February, after the Hawks submitted their docket in November last year.
But Abrahams told Members of Parliament (MPs) that the docket still needed work.
Justice committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga: “The only stumbling block that we have dealt with is that you are able to work together. We are happy with that, but still the feeling is that we are not getting anywhere.”
Abrahams has defended the delay in making arrests in the Estina dairy farm case, the first state capture matter to be prosecuted and denies that selective prosecutions are at play.
“There were never attempts from us to stall this investigation, to the contrary we always wanted these investigations to be conducted as efficiently and speedily as possible.”
MPs were especially critical about suspects, including Gupta family members, who were not seen as flight risks.
