Pandor: Timing of Zuma’s free higher education announcement a surprise
Former president Jacob Zuma announced that government would subsidise free higher education for poor and working-class students.
JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says that the timing of former president Jacob Zuma's announcement on free tertiary education came as a surprise.
Zuma announced that government would subsidise free higher education for poor and working-class students.
In his medium-term budget, former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba allocated R57 million to fund free fees for first-year tertiary students.
Speaking on 702 and CapeTalk on Thursday morning, Pandor said that the announcement was thoroughly discussed.
“The announcement emerged from deliberations that we had been having following the Heher Commission’s report and recommendations. The timing of the announcement was probably what was a surprise. As for its content, we had gone into the issue in some detail.”
Pandor says she wants to push skills development through vocational and training facilities.
“We’ve got to get the TVET college sector properly funded, supported and of the caliber that will produce technical and vocational skills that are our country needs.”
More in Local
-
Auditor General gives SAA, Mango airlines qualified audits
-
Nehawu slams Mokonyane for Water Dept’s woes
-
Ramaphosa, ANC to visit communities in bid to encourage voter registration
-
MTN cuts 2018 dividend to rein in debt, shares rise
-
Govt working to save jobs at Optimum coal mine - Mantashe
-
[WATCH] 'We have never spoken to ANC about Nelson Mandela Bay'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.