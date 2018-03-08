Pandor: Timing of Zuma’s free higher education announcement a surprise

Former president Jacob Zuma announced that government would subsidise free higher education for poor and working-class students.

JOHANNESBURG - Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor says that the timing of former president Jacob Zuma's announcement on free tertiary education came as a surprise.

In his medium-term budget, former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba allocated R57 million to fund free fees for first-year tertiary students.

Speaking on 702 and CapeTalk on Thursday morning, Pandor said that the announcement was thoroughly discussed.

“The announcement emerged from deliberations that we had been having following the Heher Commission’s report and recommendations. The timing of the announcement was probably what was a surprise. As for its content, we had gone into the issue in some detail.”

Pandor says she wants to push skills development through vocational and training facilities.

“We’ve got to get the TVET college sector properly funded, supported and of the caliber that will produce technical and vocational skills that are our country needs.”