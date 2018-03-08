Ntshona: Tourism sector very important for economy

South African Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona has encouraged South Africa to consider the sector when looking at career opportunities.

BERLIN - South African Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says the sector is still very important for the country's economy, adding that it needs to be nurtured for sustained inclusive growth.

Ntshona was speaking at the 2018 International Travel Trade Show in Germany, where thousands of investors are gathered this week.

At least forty South African exhibitors are at the Messe Berlin trying to convince people from another 179 nations to invest in and travel to the country.

He also shared the plans that South Africa has in celebrating former statesman Nelson Mandela’s centenary.

“We have identified 100 sites across the country, from obvious places like the Robben Island to some of the fun facts, things like where he had his favourite cup of coffee.”

At the same time, South African dancer Motshegetsi Mabuse, who has been living and working in Germany for 19 years now, had this message for the people back home.

“South Africans must realise that they carry something very special.”

She has promised to go back to South Africa and share what she has learned here.