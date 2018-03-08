Ntshona: Tourism sector very important for economy
South African Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona has encouraged South Africa to consider the sector when looking at career opportunities.
BERLIN - South African Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona says the sector is still very important for the country's economy, adding that it needs to be nurtured for sustained inclusive growth.
Ntshona was speaking at the 2018 International Travel Trade Show in Germany, where thousands of investors are gathered this week.
At least forty South African exhibitors are at the Messe Berlin trying to convince people from another 179 nations to invest in and travel to the country.
Ntshona has encouraged South Africa to consider the sector when looking at career opportunities.
He also shared the plans that South Africa has in celebrating former statesman Nelson Mandela’s centenary.
“We have identified 100 sites across the country, from obvious places like the Robben Island to some of the fun facts, things like where he had his favourite cup of coffee.”
At the same time, South African dancer Motshegetsi Mabuse, who has been living and working in Germany for 19 years now, had this message for the people back home.
“South Africans must realise that they carry something very special.”
She has promised to go back to South Africa and share what she has learned here.
Take a look at our @dein_sa South Africa exhibition stand at @ITB_Berlin.— Sisa Ntshona (@sisantshona) March 7, 2018
We’re here marketing our country as a amazing tourist destination with great people. #ITB2018 pic.twitter.com/rn54urbXFo
More in Local
-
Suspects in KZN policeman's murder killed in KwaMashu shootout
-
Sassa has contingency plan in place if CPS contract extension bid fails
-
Mbete complains to Mabuza about absent ministers during question sessions
-
Limpopo community pleads with govt for access to water
-
Mahumapelo’s office denies claims of staff intimidation over info leak
-
[LISTEN] The State We're In: 'Captured'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.