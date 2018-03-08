NICD concerned over human rabies deaths

The institute says the five rabies deaths show an increase in people infected with the disease.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has expressed concern about human rabies following the death of at least five people.

The NICD says rabies is 100% fatal but can be prevented.

The institute says the five rabies deaths show an increase in people infected with the disease.

Rabies is contracted when a diseased animal's saliva comes in contact with an open wound, usually through bites and scratches.

The NICD's Jacqueline Weyer says rabies leads to rapid neurological deterioration and cannot be treated.

"A person's health will deteriorate and quite quickly and the outcome is invariably fatal."

The institute says it's extremely important that anyone who has been bitten by a cat or a dog seek medical attention immediately to rule out the possibility of rabies.

NICD advises that pet owners vaccinate their animals against rabies as early as possible to avoid any likelihood of human contraction.