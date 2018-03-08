Ngubane: Eskom's problems started when Brian Molefe left
Ngubane told Members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday that the country should thank Molefe for staving off load shedding and getting investors to buy Eskom bonds again.
CAPE TOWN – Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane has given the Eskom inquiry a glowing account of former chief executive Brian Molefe.
In fact, he told Members of Parliament (MPs) on Wednesday that the country should thank Molefe for staving off load shedding and getting investors to buy Eskom bonds again.
This despite Molefe having been fingered in the Public Protector’s report on state capture and the controversy around his R30 million pension.
Ngubane has only praise for former Eskom chief executive Molefe.
“Problems started when Molefe left. I think that’s when the dissonance started to appear.”
But he says it’s not for him to determine whether Molefe, former chief financial officer Anoj Singh or group executive Matshela Koko were crooked.
“Mr Singh was very good with figures, however, what has come out regarding Trillian payment and all those things is worrying. However, I don’t think it can be judged as guilty or not guilty until the facts are on the table.”
Ngubane irked MPs by refusing to answer questions on state capture, which he said were “rubbish”.
