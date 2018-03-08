Nene: Govt open to alternative ways of raising revenue
Government is aiming to reduce expenditure by R26 billion in this financial year while raising R23 billion in revenue through an unpopular decision to raise VAT rate to 15%.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says that government is prepared to look at alternative ways to raise revenue other than VAT but these will take time to implement.
Nene was responding to debate on the fiscal framework in Parliament on Wednesday night.
He told Members of Parliament the one percentage point increase in the VAT rate was the toughest proposal in the budget tabled by his predecessor, Malusi Gigaba.
But he says it’s necessary if government is going to raise revenue and contain debt.
Government is aiming to reduce expenditure by R26 billion in this financial year while raising R23 billion in revenue through an unpopular decision to raise VAT rate to 15%.
Nene says alternative proposals will not raise the revenue needed to close the fiscal gap.
“But given that VAT raise will give in more revenue, it’ll have an impact on the cost of living of all households, including poor households.”
Nene has committed to expanding the basket of 19 zero-rated food items to cushion the blow of the increase.
He says that government must now deal with corruption in earnest so that the poor can know that the revenue collected from them is to their benefit.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Business
-
Standard Bank FY profit up 14%
-
Rand slips as trade war fears hit commodity exporters
-
Apple finds more serious supplier problems as its audits expand
-
Sizani assures Germany land expropriation won’t harm SA investments
-
Ngubane: Eskom's problems started when Brian Molefe left
-
Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil – sources
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.