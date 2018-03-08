Nehawu slams Mokonyane for Water Dept’s woes

Workers at the Water Department have gone on a nationwide strike after talks deadlocked at the bargaining council.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is demanding former Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane account for leaving the department in a state of financial decay.

Workers at the Water Department have gone on a nationwide strike after talks deadlocked at the bargaining council.

The strike by thousands of Nehawu members is over bonuses, job losses and alleged corruption and maladministration.

Nehawu’s Zola Saphetha has slammed Mokonyane for the department’s financial problems.

“She can’t be let off the hook because of Cabinet reshuffle. She has to respond to questions because these things happened under her watch. She must account for the challenges faced by the department.”

Mokonyane was recently moved to the communications portfolio.