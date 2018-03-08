Motsoaledi: Govt will support lawsuits over listeria outbreak
SA is in the throes of what the WHO has described as the worst outbreak in recorded history. Just under a thousand cases have been recorded and 180 people have died.
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says government will support any community intending to take legal action over the world's largest listeria outbreak that has killed 180 people.
He addressed Parliament earlier on Thursday about his department's response to listeria.
South Africa is in the throes of what the World Health Organisation has described as the worst outbreak in recorded history.
Just under a thousand cases have been recorded and 180 people have died.
Motsoaledi says their efforts to monitor and curb the outbreak was hampered to some extent by private labs.
“The problem was encountered with private laboratories because they are not part of the NHLS and hence the NICD has no direct access to their data. Their information started trickling only in September 2017 especially data from 2013 which they did not necessarily keep.”
