Mbete complains to Mabuza about absent ministers during question sessions

Members of Parliament (MPs) have repeatedly slammed ministers for failing to attend oral reply sessions, or sending their deputies, saying they are not accounting properly to Parliament.

CAPE TOWN – National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete says she’s written to deputy President David Mabuza complaining about the absence of ministers during question time in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Mabuza was this week appointed Leader of Government Business in Parliament by President Cyril Ramaphosa. His job is to manage relations between the executive and the national legislature.

Members of Parliament (MPs) have repeatedly slammed ministers for failing to attend oral reply sessions, or sending their deputies, saying they are not accounting properly to Parliament.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba sent an unsigned doctor’s note to explain his absence Wednesday, while the minister of International Relations and Co-operation, Lindiwe Sisulu, made no apology.

Speaker Baleka Mbete says she’s already taken action.

“Before I left the office last night I sent off a letter, raising very strongly the concerns of the National Assembly with the events of yesterday and the not showing up off ministers and as a general complaint the question of non-attendance by members of the executive.”

Questions to Gigaba, in which the naturalisation of Gupta family members would have loomed large, have been held over.