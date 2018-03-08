Malema: Land expropriation a reality

EFF leader Julius Malema says 2018 will go down in history as the year that black parties voted for the policy.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says South Africa needs to understand that land expropriation without compensation is no longer a debate topic but a reality.

He's holding a briefing in Johannesburg on his party's land expropriation strategy on Thursday.

But he's warned against the spread of misinformation.

“We invite people not to be alarmists and cause unfounded panic. We must all be prepared to engage in a democratic debate and contribute to the constitutional review committee of Parliament. Whatever the case, it must be clear that land expropriation without compensation is no longer a debate, Parliament has resolved on this. What is to be debated are the modalities thereof.”