Malema: DA has failed to understand pain of losing land

EFF Leader Julius Malema says 2018 will go down in history as the year black parties voted for a new land policy.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says those who oppose land expropriation without compensation want to perpetuate white privilege and for black people to remain under apartheid-era property laws.

He has reiterated the party’s decision to pass a no-confidence motion against the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip to punish the party for voting against changes to land laws.

Malema says South African land must be taken and the state must be the custodian of it.

He says the party has noticed what he calls a right wing-led movement against land expropriation without compensation.

“We’re also aware that there are European Parliament members who are trying to mobilise Europe into an imperialist neo-colonial programme of undermining the sovereignty and democratic rights of South Africa.”

Malema says the DA has failed to understand the pain of losing land.

“To them, a land issue is an RDP house. They don’t appreciate the pain, the forceful removal… the sjamboks.”

Malema has also called on traditional leaders, including King Goodwill Zwelithini, who refuse to surrender land under the Ingonyama Trust to meet and discuss the matter.

