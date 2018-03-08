Popular Topics
Mahumapelo says welcomes Hawks raid

The Hawks has confirmed its seized documents relating to a fraud, corruption and maladministration case involving an estimated R160 million.

FILE: Premier of the North West province, Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: Premier of the North West province, Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: GCIS.
7 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says he welcomes the investigations that led to Thursday's raid at his Mahikeng offices by the Hawks.

The unit has confirmed its seized documents relating to a fraud, corruption and maladministration case involving an estimated R160 million.

Mahumapelo says the province remains dedicated to eradicating corruption in all its departments, including his own office.

“We welcome and support the initiative taken by the Hawks this morning. I also want to reiterate that it’s very important in this country that as part of democracy, irrespective of the positions that we hold, we must always make sure that we work, support and strengthen the work of law enforcement agencies.”

At the same time, Mahumapelo’s office says it will cooperate with the Hawks.

