Mahumapelo says welcomes Hawks raid
The Hawks has confirmed its seized documents relating to a fraud, corruption and maladministration case involving an estimated R160 million.
JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo says he welcomes the investigations that led to Thursday's raid at his Mahikeng offices by the Hawks.
Mahumapelo says the province remains dedicated to eradicating corruption in all its departments, including his own office.
Mahumapelo says the province remains dedicated to eradicating corruption in all its departments, including his own office.
“We welcome and support the initiative taken by the Hawks this morning. I also want to reiterate that it’s very important in this country that as part of democracy, irrespective of the positions that we hold, we must always make sure that we work, support and strengthen the work of law enforcement agencies.”
At the same time, Mahumapelo’s office says it will cooperate with the Hawks.
