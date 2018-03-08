Mahumapelo's office says will cooperate with Hawks after raid

A search and seizure operation was underway earlier on Thursday in various departments at the premier’s Mahikeng office, but Supra Mahumapelo himself was not there.

JOHANNESBURG - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s office says it will cooperate with the Hawks raid at his office on Thursday following allegations of fraud and corruption related to payment Information leaks earlier this month.

The Hawks won’t reveal any details of the raid.

But Mahumapelo’s spokesperson Brian Setswambung has confirmed which documents officers were looking for.

“The Hawks visited the office of the premier in possession of a search warrant which basically requires them to obtain documents relating to payments of Nepo Data Dynamics.”

Setswambung says Mahumapelo was in a meeting during the raid, but he is expected to address the media on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier this month, contract documents were leaked on social media, detailing payments of over R200 million made to an IT service provider by the North West premier’s office.

The company in question is Nepo Data Dynamics, which has been contracted to assist in the rollout of the provincial IT transformation programme.

HAWKS CAN'T DIVULGE MORE INFO

The Hawks say the documents will assist in the fraud and corruption probe involving an estimated R160 million.

The unit says the documents were seized from different departments in the premier's office, but no arrests have made.

Hawks spokesperson Tlangelani Rikhotso says they cannot divulge more information at the moment as the probe is ongoing.

“We are within the building where, obviously, his office is. [We are] taking documents relating to a case that we are investigating of alleged fraud and corruption. We don’t want to ruin our investigation.”