Mahumapelo’s office denies claims of staff intimidation over info leak
A group calling itself the 'Revolutionary Council' says that officials in the department of finance were forced to undergo a lie detector test after they were accused of leaking the information.
JOHANNESBURG – North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s office has denied claims that provincial officials were harassed and intimidated following recent information leaks on controversial payments made to companies earlier this month.
A group calling itself the "Revolutionary Council" says that officials in the department of finance were forced to undergo a lie detector test after they were accused of leaking the information.
The Revolutionary Council has called on the public to speak out against Premier Mahumapelo after eight officials from the finance department were made to take a lie detector test on Monday as part of an investigation into the release of information on government payments on social media.
The council’s Lucky Kgabi says this was a violation of the workers’ rights.
“No explanation was given except to say in that office there’s only eight of them who handled this so-called sensitive information and one of them should be the one who leaked this information.”
However, Mahumapelo’s spokesperson Brian Setswambung says the allegations are exaggerated and untrue.
