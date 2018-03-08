Lotto Results: Wednesday 7 March 2018

EWN brings you the winning lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Wednesday 7 March are as follows:

Lotto: 17, 24, 30, 32, 38, 52 Bonus: 37

Lotto Plus 1: 11, 12, 14, 23, 34, 42 Bonus: 30

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 08, 13, 24, 26, 30 Bonus: 12

For more details visit the National Lottery website.