[LISTEN] Turok: Ministers lying to Parly a violation of code of ethics

Former ANC MP Ben Turok comments on Cabinet ministers lying to Parliament.

CAPE TOWN - Professor Ben Turok, former African National Congress MP, talks about the events which took place in Parliament in recent days where ministers failed to show up for planned meetings and inquiries.

This follows Gigaba's press conference on Tuesday where he announced that the controversial Gupta brothers Atul and Ajay were not South African citizens.

