Go

[LISTEN] NPA, Hawks on same page on Estina probe?

| Co-chairperson of ANC’s study group on justice Dr Mathole Motshekga says they've been assured that the NPA and the Hawks are not at loggerheads over the Estina dairy farm probe.

JOHANNESBURG - Co-chairperson of ANC’s study group on justice Dr Mathole Motshekga says they have been assured that the NPA and the Hawks are not at loggerheads.

The two parties are investigating the Estina dairy farm project, which involves siphoning off funds from the Free State Agriculture Department into Gupta-linked bank accounts.

On Wednesday, NPA head Shaun Abrahams told Members of Parliament there are some of the outstanding issues that prosecutors and investigators need to iron out to move ahead with the probe.

Meanwhile last week, acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata told Parliament’s police committee that the NPA hindered the case coming to court as it received the docket in November but only gave the go-ahead for arrests in January.

Listen to the above for more.

