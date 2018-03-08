[LISTEN] NPA, Hawks on same page on Estina probe?
Radio 702 | Co-chairperson of ANC’s study group on justice Dr Mathole Motshekga says they've been assured that the NPA and the Hawks are not at loggerheads over the Estina dairy farm probe.
JOHANNESBURG - Co-chairperson of ANC’s study group on justice Dr Mathole Motshekga says they have been assured that the NPA and the Hawks are not at loggerheads.
The two parties are investigating the Estina dairy farm project, which involves siphoning off funds from the Free State Agriculture Department into Gupta-linked bank accounts.
On Wednesday, NPA head Shaun Abrahams told Members of Parliament there are some of the outstanding issues that prosecutors and investigators need to iron out to move ahead with the probe.
Meanwhile last week, acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata told Parliament’s police committee that the NPA hindered the case coming to court as it received the docket in November but only gave the go-ahead for arrests in January.
Listen to the above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] How can we make cities more accessible for jobseekers?
-
[LISTEN] Bacteria vs antibiotics: The battle for your body
-
[LISTEN] Turok: Ministers lying to Parly a violation of code of ethics
-
[LISTEN] The State We're In: 'Captured'
-
[LISTEN] Robbers attack SA triathlete, try to cut off legs with chainsaw
-
[LISTEN] Sisulu: SA can ask India to send Gupta brothers back
-
[LISTEN] Gupta properties raided in India
-
[LISTEN] Listeriosis and consumer rights: What you need to know
-
[LISTEN] Is there a legal case against Tiger Brands over listeriosis?
-
[LISTEN] The knock-on effect of listeriosis on the kota industry
-
[LISTEN] Emotional Topbet employee describes strip-search
-
[LISTEN] Listeriosis outbreak: What you need to know
-
[LISTEN] Max Price: I am committed to transformation
-
[LISTEN] Pastor speaks out against criminalisation of sex work
-
[LISTEN] Hike in JHB property values slammed
-
[LISTEN] The importance of SGBs in schools
-
[LISTEN] Who is behind Hawks raid on Pauw’s home?
-
[LISTEN] Why the reclassification of 'Inxeba' is problematic
-
[LISTEN] Less is more: Things every young person should know about debt
-
[LISTEN] Should David Mabuza as deputy president of SA be a concern?
-
[LISTEN] Worker rights during retrenchments
-
[LISTEN] Minister Bheki Cele on challenges facing police
-
[LISTEN] Zulu King’s R5 donation plea & DA, EFF tensions explained
-
[LISTEN] What makes a church a cult?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.